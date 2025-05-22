Isiolo Stadium Gets Green Light as CS Mvurya Promises International-Standard Upgrade

KDRTV NEWS – Isiolo County: Sports Cs Salim Mvurya has issued a passionate appeal to Kenyan youth, urging them to take up the mantle of leadership through peace, innovation, and constructive engagement. Speaking at the KIPPRA Annual Regional Conference, Mvurya emphasized that Kenya’s future is in the hands of the youth and warned against falling prey to political manipulation or violence.

“The future of this country lies in the hands of the youth. I urge you to resist being used as tools for violence or political disruption. Instead, connect with the vast opportunities available and become ambassadors of peace, innovation, and progress,” said Mvurya. “Kenya needs your leadership not in chaos, but in creativity and constructive engagement.”

The CS’s remarks come at a time when the country faces mounting challenges around youth unemployment and political volatility, making his message especially timely and resonant.

In a separate but equally impactful announcement, Mvurya confirmed the long-awaited revival of Isiolo Stadium. After inspecting the stalled facility, which has languished incomplete for nearly six years, he declared that the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports will officially take over the construction through Sports Kenya.

“I have conducted an extensive inspection of Isiolo Stadium. Following a thorough assessment, I am pleased to announce that Sports Kenya will take over the project’s construction and completion,” he said.

To fast-track progress, Mvurya has already directed Sports Kenya to submit fresh architectural designs for a modern stadium meeting international standards within two weeks. Once received, the ministry will begin the formal government processes to initiate the construction phase.

This bold move not only breathes new life into a stalled project but also signals the government’s renewed commitment to uplifting sports infrastructure in underdeveloped regions, opening doors for youth empowerment, economic stimulation, and regional pride.