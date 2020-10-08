Connect with us

It is Battle Time! Size 8 Declares 3 Days of ‘War’ after Cheating Allegations

Size 8 and DJ Mo
(KDRTV) – Gospel artist Size 8 has said that she is going to put on her armour and face her enemies in a three-day battle.

The Mateke hitmaker, who has recently hit headlines after her husband DJ Mo was exposed for cheating with a Bahrain based socialite, said it is time to go to prayers because fighting her problems physically has not worked.

Read Also: The Face of the lady that DJ Mo is Cheating With

The multi-talented musician also hinted that she is not going to divorce her husband after she revealed she is going to pray for her marriage.

“Its time to put the full amour of God it is battle time. On my knees, I’ve gone to pray and started a three day fast for my marriage and family I know I shall see the salvation of the Lord in my home,” Size 8 said on her Instagram account.

Margaret Wanyama, a woman believed to have been in an intimate relationship with DJ Mo, shared intimate screenshots of their chats with blogger Edgar Obare.

Read Also: DJ Mo Responds to Cheating Allegations

The woman said she had been having unprotected sex with DJ Mo and at one time got pregnant for him. She was forced to abort the baby. She said the DJ told her that Size 8 was lazy in bed.

Size 8, without directly referring to the incident, said that only God knows the whole drink and ‘we cannot reverse what has been said.’

