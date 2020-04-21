Italy Sees Light At End Of Tunnel As It Record First Fall In Active Virus Cases

(KDRTV)-The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Italy has fallen for the first time since the country was hit by the deadly coronavirus which originated in China

The reports were disclosed by the Italian health authorities

As of M.onday, there were 108, 237 people either being handled in the hospital or recovering at home; this was 20 fewer than the previous day

According to the authorities, the small drop was a positive development

However, the Italian lockdown continues until 3 May. Fortunately, some businesses have reopened

The businesses that reopened in the country include bookshops, stationers, and shops selling children`s clothes

However, the officials are keen to see how social distancing guideline is being applied

Globally, Italy is the third most hit country by the pandemic after Spain and the US

As of Sunday, the increase of active, positive cases in the country was 486

“For the first time, we have seen a new positive development: the number of currently positive has declined,” civil protection agency chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

So far, the total number of deaths in Italy is then 24, 000 according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University which is tracking the COVID-19 disease globally

However, there are fears that the actual number could be much higher since the deaths at home are not included in the figure