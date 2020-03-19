Itumbi Breaks Silence on Alleged Plans to Expose Jubilee for Rigging 2017 Elections

(KDRTV) – Fired former State House employee Dennis Itumbi has quashed several claims on social media that he plans to get back at President Uhuru Kenyatta by exposing alleged rigging of the 2017 elections.

Itumbi was dramatically fired on Wednesday, the same day that he was celebrating his birthday. The Public Service Commission (PSC) declared his position as the Director of Digital Innovations and Diaspora Communication. Also fired were four other senior directors at the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU)

KDRTV understands that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had a hand in Itumbi’s firing. Matiang’i wrote a letter to PSC on Monday asking them to declare the five positions redundant. PSC replied to the letter on Wednesday.

immediately after news emerged that Itumbi had been fired, there were several claims on social media that he was planning to revenge and hit President Uhuru Kenyatta with a dossier on the contested 2017 Presidential elctions.

One blog even quoted the blogger to have claimed that he received Ksh10m from President Uhuru Kenyatta to hack the IEBC servers.

The blogger has issued a statement, warning his followers that he has not spoken to anyone and does not plan to use mini-bloggers to get at the government. He claimed that his ‘enemies’ could be using the bloggers to pass a certain narrative.

“Listen, Good people, some people are trying to weave a Narrative so as to complete what they started. If I want to speak, I will do it on this space not through hired and coordinated Micro-bloggers. IGNORE!” he said.