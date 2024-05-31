Connect with us

Itumbi Differs With Malalah On Reports Of UDA Facebook Page Being Hacked

FB IMG 1677497428869

File image of Cleophas Malala and President Ruto

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has openly dismissed UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah’s claims that the party’s Facebook page has been hacked.

In a video seen by KDRTV on Friday, May 31, Malalah asked Kenyans to ignore communication from the page.

He said they have reported the matter to the Facebook administrators to take action and restore it.

“We want to announce that our communication platform that is the official UDA Facebook page has been hacked by a person called Brian Khaniri who is not a member of the secretariat. I would like to urge the general public to ignore any communication from the page going forward. we have made reports to the Facebook administrators,” Malalah claimed.

Itumbi however dismissed Malalah’s claims saying the UDA social media pages are safe and asking Kenyans to ignore Malalah’s claims.

“The United Democratic Alliance Pages are safe across Social Media ignore anyone saying anything to the contrary,”

The communication by Malala came after he clashed with the National Elections Board over the status of constituency elections in West Pokot.

The UDA Secretary-General had announced that the party’s grassroots elections in West Pokot had been suspended.

However, NEB chairperson Anthony Mwaura dismissed his communique saying he has no power to suspend polls.

“Resultantly, any notice purporting to address election matters is unlawful, without basis, and is therefore null and void,” Mwaura stated.

The UDA NEB chairperson said the party will carry on with all constituency-level elections scheduled to take place on Friday, May 31, 2024.

“All subsequent elections will continue in accordance with the schedule or as shall by time to time be notified,” he said.

Also Read: Ruto Ally Accuses UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah is an ODM ‘Mole’

