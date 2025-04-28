Connect with us

News

Jalang’o Clarifies Kisii ‘Witchcraft’ Remarks After Backlash

By

Published

Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang'o

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, has been forced to clarify his remarks during an event in Kitutu Chache North, Kisii County.

The ODM MP who spoke during the event on Sunday claimed he witnessed what he described as a “meeting of witches” taking place outside his hotel room in Marani.

“I arrived here early and slept at Marani Simba Lodge. I saw a small meeting of about 12 people at night. I decided to listen closely and realised it was a meeting of night runners. They were complaining that Japheth Nyakundi had ruined their work by installing electricity everywhere. They could no longer practice night running,” said Jalang’o.

The remarks sparked outrage from Kisii locals who demanded an apology from the ODM lawmaker.

In a statement on Monday after the uproar, Jalang’o defended himself, saying his remarks were taken out of context.

Jalang’o said he did not intend to insult the community and urged the public to watch the full clip to understand his message.

“I have seen the reports about what was said during my visit to Kisii yesterday, and I am deeply hurt by the way my words have been misrepresented. It pains me to hear that anyone would think I would ever insult or look down upon the Kisii community. That is simply not who I am,” said Jalang’o.

He went on to say he had great respect for the Kisii community, terming them as his family, friends and his people.

“I have worked alongside them, shared meals with them, and celebrated with them. I would never allow profiling or disrespect to come from my mouth or my heart. Please, I ask you to take a moment to watch the full clip and understand the true context.

“Let us not let falsehoods sow division between people who have always stood together. I value and respect the Kisii community deeply, today and always,” Jalang’o added.

Also Read: Sifuna Warns Jalang’o Of 2027 Election After His ODM Expulsion 

