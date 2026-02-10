Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

Jalang’o Declares Bid for Nairobi Senate Seat

Ezra Nyakundi

File image of Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor Jalang'o.

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has announced he will be running for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

Jalang’o announced his 2027 Nairobi senatorial bid during an interview with Radio 47 on Tuesday, February 10.

The ODM lawmaker explained that his decision to seek the seat is personal and driven by his engagement with Nairobi residents.

“There is nothing that stops me from becoming the Senator of Nairobi or even the governor. I have walked in various parts of the country and come to understand what people need. I can confirm that I will be vying for the Senate seat in Nairobi,” said Jalang’o.

This comes days after Jalang’o held a meeting with Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir and South C MCA Ibrahim Abbas Khalif.

The South C MCA had declared his ambition of upgrading from County Hall to run for the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat in 2027.

Jalang’o also said he intends to use the ODM party to vie for the Nairobi senatorial seat come 2027, adding that he will be aligned with the coalition that the ODM party will join.

“I am an ODM member, that is my party. Whichever coalition ODM will be, that is where I will be,” Jalang’o added.

The ODM MP is likely to face incumbent Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, who is facing mounting pressure in the ODM party.

