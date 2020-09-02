Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

 
KDRTV FINAL 1 1

News

Janet Mbugua, Hussein Mohammed Sparks Rumors of TV Comeback with Teasing Photo

Avatar

By

Published

Hussein and Janet
Hussein and Janet

(KDRTV) – Former Citizen TV journalists Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohammed have sparked rumours that they could be planning a comeback on our screens with a teasing photo.

Read Also: Hussein Mohammed! The Only Journalist Who Bullied Ruto

Janet shared a photo of herself with Hussein at an undisclosed location with the caption ‘Guess what?’ which elicited mixed reactions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hussein Mohammed quoted the same post with another caption ‘nitoboe! nisitoboe!’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The post sparked a lot of reactions on social media with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen asking them to come back.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Janet and Hussein used to co-host the Monday Special bulletin until April 2017 when the female anchor announced that she was quitting from Royal Media Services. She later said she was taking some time off to concentrate on her young family. In later interviews, she said she felt fatigued and had other opportunities away from the TV.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She has been running the Inua Dada organization which ensures that young primary school girls have access to menstrual education and sanitary towels.

Hussein quit the station in October last year. He said he was taking a break after 10 years to concentrate on other things.

Read Also: Tears, Joy As Hussein Mohammed Quits Citizen TV

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It has been a wonderful 10 years on Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon,” he said in a tweet.

It is not clear if the two are planning to come back or they were just teasing netizens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

inside the longdraw5e2c97f610ef5 inside the longdraw5e2c97f610ef5

News

5 Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have drafted a section of governors to push for referendum campaigns. The duo believes...

21 hours ago
Obado Obado

Politics

Senators Move To Rescue Obado From Cruel Hands Of ODM

(KDRTV)-A segment of Senators has denounced the move by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party to impeach the embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado over...

3 hours ago

Life & Style

The Flamboyant Nairobi Guy Giving Ladies Sleepless Nights With His Lavish Lifestyle (PHOTOS)

(KDRTV) – There is a group on Facebook called Wanderlust Diaries that was created by some Kenyans with the aim of sharing their travel...

19 hours ago
Karen Residence Karen Residence

News

We Can’t be Together Unless We have Agreed to – Ruto Trolls President Uhuru with Bible Verse

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has used a Bible verse to describe his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Without mentioning the President’s name,...

22 hours ago