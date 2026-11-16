Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga’s son Jaoko Oburu has declared his intention to contest the Bondo parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, November 16, 2026, Jaoko said he would vie for the Bondo parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket.

Jaoko promised to champion people-centred leadership and chart a new direction for the constituency.

“Bondo 2027: Charting a New Direction with People-Centered Leadership for Bondo,” Jaoko wrote on his social media platforms.

Jaoko is seeking to unseat incumbent lawmaker Gideon Ochanda Ogolla, who has represented the constituency since 2013.

Ochanda was first elected in the 2013 General Election and replaced Oburu Oginga. He was re-elected in the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

Jaoko joins the list of Odinga family members who are seeking elective posts in 2027, including Winnie Odinga and Raila Junior.

Winnie has declared her intention to contest the Nairobi senatorial seat, while Raila Junior is seeking the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Jaoko currently serves as President William Ruto’s Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods.

Following the appointment in April 2025, Jaoko expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve at the national level, describing it as an honour.

“I take this opportunity to express my deepest thanks to His Excellency, Hon. William Samoei Ruto, for granting me the honour to serve the people of Kenya in this critical role. I am humbled by the confidence he has placed in me,” he said.

Jaoko also acknowledged the late Raila Odinga for fostering an environment that encouraged collaboration across political and regional lines.

Jaoko studied in Zimbabwe before joining Saint Mary’s University in Canada, where he graduated with an honours degree in accounting and finance in 1997.