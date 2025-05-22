Jim Risch Raises Fresh Concerns Over Kenya’s Relationship with China

United States of America (USA) Senator Jim Risch has raised fresh concerns over Kenya’s cosy relationship with China.

In a statement via X, Risch said that Kenya’s diplomatic and economic ties with China could pose a risk to its strategic relationship with the United States.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair argued that China is the United States’ biggest competitor,

“Kenya plays a vital role in regional counterterrorism and stability. But as our newest Major Non-NATO Ally, Kenya’s ties with China are troubling. “Widened diplomacy” with America’s greatest competitor is not an alliance—it’s a risk for the U.S. to assess,” Senator Risch stated.

This comes weeks after he urged the U.S. government to reevaluate its relationship with Kenya following remarks made by President William Ruto during a recent state visit to Beijing.

Risch took issue with President William Ruto’s speech in China, where he said Nairobi and Beijing are co-architects of a new world order.

“Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a major non-NATO ally, and China are ‘co-architects of a new world order.’ That is not just alignment to China, it’s allegiance.

“Relying on leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error. It’s time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China,” Senator Risch remarked.

Meanwhile, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday announced he has written to Risch explaining Kenya’s position on its ties with China.

Mudavadi also noted that he has invited Risch to Kenya for a more detailed conversation on Kenya’s ties with China.

“I have written a formal letter to the Senator explaining Kenya’s position and getting him to appreciate the context in which the statement he is alluding to was made. I have invited him, if he pleases, to come to Kenya and have a more detailed conversation,” said Mudavadi.

