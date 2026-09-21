Jirongo Exposed Middlemen in G-to-G Oil Deal – Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has disclosed that the late Cyrus Jirongo informed him that Uganda was purchasing petroleum products through middlemen in Kenya.

In a statement on X, Museveni revealed that Jirongo told him about the backdoor oil dealings in 2019.

The matter of purchasing Petroleum products for the country- a whole country- Uganda- I did not know that these wonderful People were buying those products through middlemen in Kenya by tendering to those middlemen.

“It was a Kenyan Senator called Jirongo who told me this around 2019. I immediately tasked the then Minister Irene Muloni to sort out that mess,” said Museveni.

According to the Ugandan President, however, the issue remained unresolved until 2023, when Uganda entered into an arrangement with Vitol, a global energy company involved in refining and supplying petroleum products.

Museveni said the initial agreement, signed on August 18, 2023, resulted in lower prices for Uganda’s petroleum purchases.

“Nevertheless, nothing happened until 2023 when we linked up with a group known as Vitol that has refineries in different parts of the World and is also a bulk supplier,” he stated.

Under the new arrangement with Vitol, the price of diesel fell from $ 118 to $83 per metric tonne. The price of petrol dropped from $97.50 to $61.50 per metric tonne, while aviation fuel declined from $114.25 to $79.25 per metric tonne.

Museveni, however, credited President William Ruto with helping Uganda overcome resistance from some actors in Kenya over the new arrangement.

“I want to thank H.E. Ruto because he prevailed over some actors in Kenya who were trying to resist,” he said.

He added that the new arrangement allowed Uganda to transport its petroleum products through the Kenya oil pipeline, with the Kenyan government allowing Uganda to acquire a 20.15 per cent stake in the pipeline.