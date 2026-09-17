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JKUAT Disowns MP Didmus Barasa’s Degree

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has disowned a Bachelor’s degree certificate presented by Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa.

The university told the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) that Barasa was not a student at the institution and that it did not award him a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in May 2008.

In a letter dated September 14, 2026, JKUAT Registrar Academic Affairs Dr Aggrey Wanyama said the lawmaker was never a student at the university; his name does not appear in its alumni records.

Wanyama also said the university did not hold any graduation ceremony in May 2008.

“His name doesn’t appear on our alumni records, and JKUAT did not have a graduation in May 2008. His certificate for the Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Programme is therefore “NOT GENUINE,” Wanyama said.

JKUAT also said the matter had previously been investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), and that the same information had been communicated to both organisations.

“This matter has previously been investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK), and the same information was communicated to both organisations,” Wanyama added.

This comes weeks after Barasa graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration from Murang’a University of Technology.

Before his graduation, COFEK had moved to court, challenging aspects of his admission to the doctoral programme and the role of the university and the Commission for University Education (CUE) in verifying his academic credentials.

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