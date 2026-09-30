JKUAT Proposes Crickets and Snails as Alternative Foods for Kenyans

KDRTV News, JKUAT University:— Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has proposed the adoption of crickets and snails as alternative food sources for Kenyans, amid growing concerns over the country’s food security.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, during the Nairobi International Trade Fair, JKUAT Vice Chancellor Victoria Wambui outlined the institution’s efforts to explore unconventional options to diversify Kenya’s food supply and strengthen resilience against potential shortages.

“We are proposing the use of crickets and snails as food, and if you visit our stand, you’ll be able to learn how you can even cook some of these foods,” Wambui stated.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted that embracing these non-traditional farming ventures offers farmers a practical opportunity to diversify agricultural production while establishing new revenue streams.

Beyond edible insects and mini-livestock, JKUAT is also showcasing advanced tissue culture innovations designed to produce high-quality plantain and dragon fruit seedlings. The university has established specialized protocols for propagating these crops and is currently distributing the seedlings to local farmers.

“We have also come up with very good protocols in the area of tissue culture for things like plantain and dragon fruit, and therefore these are other seedlings that we are selling to Kenyans,” Wambui added.

JKUAT noted that its mandate extends beyond laboratory research to providing direct training for farmers on adopting emerging agricultural technologies and utilizing university-developed innovations.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of heightened food security concerns following failed rainfall performance and expectations of El Niño rains starting in October. In response to potential deficits, the Kenyan government recently announced plans to import over one million bags of maize from Zambia.

While the consumption of snails and crickets is well-established across parts of Asia, Europe, and West Africa, it remains relatively novel in Kenya. However, the practice is steadily gaining traction, with a growing number of local farmers establishing dedicated cricket and snail production units.