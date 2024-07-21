Joe Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Endorses Kamala Harris

US President Joe Biden has announced he would not seek re-election after completing his first term in office.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden said it was in the best interest of the Democrats and the Americans to stand down and focus on his duties in the remainder of his term.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” said Biden.

The US President noted that he would speak to the nation to give more details on his move to drop out of the re-election bid.

Biden expressed gratitude to those who wanted to support his re-election and his deputy Kamala Harris for her support.

“For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me,” Biden stated.

Further, the US President backed Kamala as the Democrats Presidential candidate in the elections scheduled later this year.

Biden expressed confidence that Kamala has what it takes to beat former US President Donald Trump.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats, it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden stated.

