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Johana Ng’eno’s Wife Appointed to Gov’t Job

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has appointed late former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno’s wife, Naiyanoi Ntutu, to the Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) board.

In a gazette notice dated Thursday, April 2, CS Kabogo said the appointment of Naiyanoi will run for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (2) (e) of the Information and Communications Technology Authority Order, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy appoints Naiyanoi Ntutu to be a Member of the Board of Information and Communications Technology Authority, for a period of three years, with effect from the 2nd April, 2026,” the gazette notice stated.

ICTA Board Chairperson Lily Ng’ok Kirui welcomed Naiyanoi’s appointment to the board, saying she has confidence in her ability to contribute to the board’s work.

Kirui noted that she looks forward to working closely with the new board member and praised her capabilities.

“Welcome to the Information and Communication Technology Authority ( ICTA) Board, Mrs. Naiyanoi Ntutu Ng’eno. I am looking forward to working closely with you. I have no doubt in your abilities and the contribution you will make to the team,” she stated.

This comes weeks after Ngen’o was killed in a plane crash in Nandi County on February 28, 2026, alongside five others.

Ng’eno was serving in his third consecutive term in Parliament as the lawmaker for Emurua Dikirr, having first been elected in 2013.

Until his death, Ng’eno served as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.

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