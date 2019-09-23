John Kiarie, The Tanga Tanga MP Who Is Ever Absent In Dagoretti South But Always Present In DP Ruto’s Rallies

He retired from comedy to venture into politics and after being elected, he deserted his constituents like plague. This is Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie in his element. On Monday the country woke up to tragic news of a classroom wall collapsing and killing 7 pupils and injuring tens of others. Like every absentee politician, John Kiarie, the area MP decided to show up at the accident scene to try and milk political capital out of hit. His attempts however hit a snag after irate residents threatened to lynch him, making him flee.

The crowd, unwilling to listen to him, kept on whistling and chanting ‘hatutaki! hatutaki!‘ loosely translated as ‘we do not want to listen to you.’

READ ALSO:Several Pupils Die After Classroom Collapsed In Dagoretti [Photos]

Before the unfortunate incidence in Ng’ando area, Kiarie’s constituency had had no public primary school. He also never made any attempt to raise the matter nor lobby for the same. Residents were then angered by his presence in the area when the crisis occured especially since he had been out of touch with his constituents.

It's very selfish&pretentious for Dagoretti South MP,John Kiarie to claim now that Ng'ando area has no public primary school. He's bn the MP, why did he not raise& lobby the issue before this tragic incident. He is out of touch with his constituents.Residents shd frog march him — Mukami (@Mukami_Mungai) September 23, 2019

Some 59 pupils have been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital, but they are in stable condition, KNH communication manager Hezekiel Gikambi says.

Most of the pupils have sustained soft tissue injuries mostly on their head and ribs.The two-storey building in Ng’ando area caved in and came down a few minutes to 7am. TV footage showed rescue teams from Kenya Red Cross, St John’s Ambulance, school workers, residents and other Good Samaritans combing through the rubble and lifting blocks as they battled to save the trapped children.

READ ALSO:Deal With Your Death Threats Quietly’- Moses Kuria Slams Tanga Tanga MPs

he school owner Mr Moses Wainaina termed the collapse as “accident”, which he blamed on Nairobi City County.

According to Mr Wainaina, the Governor Mike Sonko administration recently dug a sewer line behind the classrooms, weakening the building’s foundation.

“They had good intentions to help this school but an accident has happened,” he said as he battled to calm irate parents. While Dagoreti mp John Kiarie is busy tangatangaring school buildings are falling on pupils in his constituency. He shamelessly comes out to say there are no public schools in Dagoreti south. What step has he taken as area mp ? Young leadership is overated in this country — Kibra4Kibra (@TabbyDaraja) September 23, 2019

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang was among the first senior government officials to arrive at the scene of desperation. READ ALSO:VIDEO: Chaos In Church As Tanga Tanga And Kieleweke MPs Exchange Blows