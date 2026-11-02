John Mosonik Appointed As New KenGen Board Chair

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has appointed John Kipngetich Mosonik as the new chairman of its board of directors.

In a statement on Monday, KenGen said Mosonik was appointed to the position during a board meeting held on Monday, November 2.

“The Board of Directors of Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Eng. John Kipngetich Mosonik, CBS, EBS, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, during a Board meeting held on Monday, November 2, 2026,” the statement read.

Mosonik is an accomplished technocrat and distinguished leader with over 35 years of executive experience spanning the public and private sectors, particularly in telecommunications engineering, infrastructure, energy and strategic governance.

He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (FIEK) and a registered engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

Mosonik holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) in Strategic Leadership from Northcentral University, USA, and a PhD in Strategic Management from Moi University, Kenya.

He also has postgraduate studies in Digital Transformation Leadership, Digital Transformation, Strategic Focus, Finance and Project Management from leading universities in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering (Telecommunications) from the University of Nairobi.

Mosonik currently serves as Chancellor of Rongo University and Associate Professor of Business Strategy and Digital Transformation at Kenya Highlands University.

He is also a Non-Executive Director of KenGen, where he chairs the Strategy Committee, providing strategic oversight in advancing the Company’s sustainable energy agenda and national geothermal ambitions.

“The Board of Directors congratulates Prof. Eng. Mosonik on his appointment and looks forward to his visionary leadership and guidance as KenGen continues to deliver sustainable energy solutions and power Kenya’s development,” KenGen added.