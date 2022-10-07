John Waluke Finally Surrenders To The Police

John Waluke, incumbent Sirisia Member of Parliament has given in to the police after the court upheld his 67-year jail term. Waluke was found guilty of pocketing funds in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scandal. However, Anti Corruption court, on Thursday, October 6, ordered him to pay Ksh1 billion or spend 67 years in jail.

Additionally, justice Esther Maina discharged his appeal contesting a lower court’s ruling issued by Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma. Consequently, the magistrate declared that the prosecution had offered sufficient evidence to convict Waluke.

Subsequently, both of them will be held at the Milimani Law Court cells before the court’s final decision. Previously, MP was given a bail which granted him a chance to contest in the August 9 General Election.

Waluke might be on the verge of losing his seat should he default the fine. This comes after two were made to bear the brunt on behalf of Erad Supplies and General Contractors. Erad company was accused of swindling NCPB Ksh297 million in a tender to supply white maize.

Moreover, Erad Suppliers was indicted of unscrupulously acquiring property worth Ksh13.3 million. Consequently, the Chief Magistrate directed Waluke to pay a Ksh 726 million personal fine and shoulder half of the Ksh 616 million fine charged to the company.

Juma cited that the hefty fines were to set an example for individuals who would rather risk the lives of Kenyans to pursue personal interests.

“The offenses are serious and the accused persons took advantage of a dire situation where Kenyans were faced with hunger and maize was required to save Kenyans from starvation. It, therefore, calls for a deterrence sentence,” she ruled.