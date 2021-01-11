Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Johnson Muthama to Face his Ex-Wife in Machakos Senatorial By-election?

Avatar

By

Published

johnson muthama and agnes muthama 1
johnson muthama and agnes muthama

(KDRTV) – Wiper Party has cleared UDA Party Chairman Johnstone Muthama’s ex-wife Agnes Kavindu Muthama as its candidate in the forthcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election, setting up a potential clash between husband and wife.

The thinking in the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party is that the newly launched United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is likely to clear Muthama to vie for the seat he declined to defend in the 2017 elections. Therefore, his only weapon will be his estranged wife.

Wiper national organizing secretary Robert Mbui told journalists on Sunday that they have cleared Mrs. Muthama and are ready to teach the former lawmaker a lesson.

“We have Agnes Muthama on our side and she is a strong candidate and already has given us all Muthama’s secrets and we will floor him very early morning,” the Kathiani MP said, adding that fielding Kavindu would be the last nail on Muthama’s political career.

However, Muthama has not publicly declared interest in the by-election. In fact, the veteran politician has been meeting politicians who are interested in flying the UDA flag in polls slated for March 18.

KDRTV understands that Wiper had settled on Kabaka’s widow Jenifer Mueni, but changed tune when Muthama’s wife became available.

Kavindu was a candidate for the Machakos Women Rep in the 2017 elections, coming second with 96,000 votes despite running on a Jubilee ticket.

Read Also: Ruto Raids NASA, Poaches Another Kingpin 

She was also a member of the BBI taskforce and might campaign as a handshake candidate, an antidote to the Hustler Nation venom.

Muthama declined to defend his Senatorial seat after falling out with Kalonzo, paving way for Boniface Mutinda Kabaka to be elected on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) ticket. Kabaka passed away last month.

He has since established himself as Ruto’s point man in the Ukambani region to the chagrin of Kalonzo.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ErRxcbPXMAAoRB9 ErRxcbPXMAAoRB9

News

Uhuru Kenyatta Says Time is Ripe to Have a President Outside Kikuyu and Kalenjin Communities

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyata has blown the 2022 election race into disarray after claiming that it is time for Kenyans to have a...

2 days ago
ATWOLI ATWOLI

News

Ruto will Arrest Moses Kuria When He Becomes President – Atwoli

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will be the first to be arrested if DP William Ruto assumes the presidency in 2022, COTU...

2 days ago
Chief Whip Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata 800x500 1 Chief Whip Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata 800x500 1

Politics

Irungu Kang’ata Claims His Life is in Danger

(KDRTV) – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has claimed that his life is in danger over a letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta on...

2 hours ago
Political Biwigs In Vihiga To Bid Farewell To Mudavadi1s Mother Political Biwigs In Vihiga To Bid Farewell To Mudavadi1s Mother

News

Political Bigwigs In Vihiga To Bid Farewell To Mudavadi`s Mother

Political bigwigs have traveled to Vihiga county to bid farewell to Mama Hannah Mudavadi

2 days ago