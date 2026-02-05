Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Johnstone Muthama’s Son Dies

Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner Johnstone Muthama has lost his son, Moses Muthama Nduya.

In a statement on Thursday, February 5, Muthama revealed that his son passed away on Wednesday.

The former UDA Chairperson mourned Moses as a joyful and diligent young man who died so soon.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved son, Moses Muthama Nduya, who passed on yesterday.

“Moses was a joyful and diligent young man, and it is painful that his life was taken so soon. Though our hearts are heavy, we entrust him to God’s loving care. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Muthama.

The late Moses was also the son of Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu.

Reports indicate that Moses suffered breathing difficulties and was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead as doctors attempted to save his life.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has condoled with Senator Kavindu following the loss of her son.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Machakos Senator, Hon. Agnes Kavindu Muthama, and her family during this difficult time. I’m deeply sorry to hear about the loss of your son, Moses Muthama. Please receive our sincerest condolences,” Wambua stated.

This is the second tragedy that the family has faced following the demise of Nduya’s sibling, Janet Njoki, who died in 2022.

