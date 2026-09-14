Joy in Juja as Mother Delivers Five Babies Through Natural Birth at Thika Level 5 Hospital

A Juja woman has become part of an exclusive group in Kenya’s medical history after delivering five babies through normal delivery, a feat doctors say is rarely attempted because of the risks involved.

Mercy Kanini gave birth to the quintuplets at Thika Level Five Hospital, in what Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi described as one of only five such cases ever recorded in the country.

Doctors typically opt for a Caesarean section when delivering multiple babies, given the heightened danger to both mother and infants. But for Kanini, things unfolded differently. She said she delivered her first baby shortly after arriving at the hospital, and nurses began readying her for theatre to complete the delivery surgically.

That plan changed after further examination.

“After some time, I don’t know what happened, they said I could deliver normally. I was very happy on learning that I had delivered five babies,” Kanini said.

Quintuplets are usually born premature and underweight, often needing intensive neonatal care, and natural conception without fertility treatment is exceptionally rare — occurring in roughly one in 55 million pregnancies. Kanini did not disclose whether her pregnancy was natural or the result of fertility treatment, but she said she felt calm throughout the process, crediting the hospital staff.

“I was not afraid, the way I have been attended to has made me happy,” she said, thanking the doctors, nurses and Kiambu County leadership. “My babies were put in nurseries and attended to well.”

The quintuplets are Kanini’s third delivery; she previously had a son and a daughter, bringing the family’s total number of children to seven.

Her husband, Evans Nyamhanga, called the birth “nothing short of a miracle,” admitting the family had only prepared for four babies.

“I was expecting four babies but God has been a God of miracles, we have got five,” he said, adding that the joy of the moment came with real financial pressure. He appealed to Governor Wamatangi, who has already provided the family with an ambulance, and to other well-wishers to step in and support them as they adjust to caring for five newborns at once.

Governor Wamatangi commended the medical team at Thika Level Five Hospital, saying their skill ensured a safe outcome for both mother and babies.

The birth comes months after a similar case in Ethiopia, where Bedriya Adem delivered quintuplets by C-section in May 2026 after 12 years of trying to conceive.