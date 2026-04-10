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JSC Nominates 37 Judges [List]

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated 37 candidates for appointment as judges of the High Court and the Environment and Land Court.

In a statement on Friday April 10, JSC said it nominated the 37 candidates following  a rigorous recruitment and selection process.

The 37 candidates include 24 nominees for the High Court judge position and 13 others for the Environment and Land Court (ELC).

JSC explained that the number of High Court positions increased from 20 to 24 and those for ELC from 10 to 13 to address additional vacancies that arose during the process.

‎“To address these gaps efficiently and avoid the cost and delay of initiating fresh recruitment processes, the Commission invoked Rule 20(2)… guided by the High Court’s judgment in Petition E377 of 2022,” JSC stated.

Nominees for the High Court judge position include; Robinson Ondieki, Roseline Akinyi, Paul Rotich,  Joyce Mkambe, Emmanuel Omondi, Joseph Maloba Were, Dickson Odhiambo Onyango, Alex Kimanzi Ithuku, Martha Wanzila Mutuku, Benard Wafula Murunga, Francis Nyungu Kyambia, Letizia Muthoni Wachira Rwiga and Kennedy Lenkamai Kandet.

Others are;  Richard Kipkemoi Koech, David Wanjohi Mburu, Dominic Kipkemoi Rono, Winnie Narasha Molonko, Judith Chelangat Mutai, Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo, Anne Mary Auma, Abdi Mohamud, Nabil Mokaya, Patricia Naeku Leparashao and Catherine Akaigwa.

Meanwhile nominees for the Environment and Land Court, nominees include John Wanyonyi,  Jecinta Atieno, Peter Musyimi, Cyprian Mugambi, Robert Owino, Charity Chebii Oluoch and Gerhard Gitonga Muchege.

Also nominated are; Charles Nchore Ondieki, Lillian Tsuma, Bellinda Akoth, Ben Mark Ekhubi, Josphat Ngeria and Elena Gathoni Nderitu.

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