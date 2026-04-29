JSC Nominates Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame as New Supreme Court Judge

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for the position of Supreme Court judge.

In a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the nomination of Justice Warsame has been forwarded to President William Ruto for appointment.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that the Judicial Service Commission has nominated Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya. The nomination is being transmitted to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for formal appointment in accordance with Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” said Koome.

The Chief Justice noted that Justice Warsame demonstrated the qualities that the Constitution demands of a Judge of the Supreme Court.

“The nominee’s depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience make him well-suited to contribute meaningfully to the development of Kenya’s jurisprudence at the highest level,” Koome stated.

Justice Warsame was among the six judges who applied for the position, where only five of them were shortlisted.

The other four candidates included: Justices Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Anne Waceke Kiratu Makori, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa, and Francis Kipruto Tuiyott.

The Supreme Court Judge position fell vacant following the passing of the late Hon. Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim in December last year.

Justice Warsame has been serving at the Court of Appeal since 2012. Before that, Warsame was a High Court Judge in the Commercial Division and Criminal Division and was also in charge of the Judicial Review Division of the High Court.

The new Supreme Court judge holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.