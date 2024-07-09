Connect with us

News

Jubilee Christian Church Founder Bishop Allan Kiuna Dies

By

Published

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) co-founder and pastor Bishop Allan Kiuna has passed away.

The renowned man of God died on Tuesday at a hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted.

Kiuna was reportedly rushed to the hospital for attention after his condition deteriorated on Tuesday the family friend said.

Kiuna was diagnosed with multiple myeloma Cancer in 2018. The JCC founder has been open about his battle with cancer over the past few years, and in December 2023, Kiuna revealed that he had spent nearly a year in the United States for treatment at a cost of Sh384 million.

“For the one year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t remove one coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided. I did not call anyone,” he stated.

Kiuna has left behind his wife, Cathy Kiuna, and their three children: Vanessa, Jeremy, and Stephanie.

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris mourned Kiuna as a man who served well in his calling and transformed many lives.

“At 57 and after battling cancer for a long time, Bishop Kiuna has passed on. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire Jubilee Christian Church fraternity. Take heart Rev Kathy Kiuna, Ethan, and Allan from the fact that he served well in his calling; evangelism, and leadership, and so many lives have been transformed as a result. Fare Thee Well Bishop,” said Passaris.

EALA MP Kanini Kega said; “A very sad day indeed. Fare Thee Well, my friend Bishop Allan Kiuna of JCC church. May you shine on your way. Sad.”

Kimili MP Didmus Barasa on his part said Kiuna made a significant impact through his ministry.

“His dedication & powerful sermons resonated well with many. His passing is undoubtedly a great loss to his family, friends, the JCC fraternity and church community. My heartfelt condolences to Rev. Kathy and everyone affected by this loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Barasa.

Also Read: A Look Inside Bishop Allan &amp; Kathy Kiuna’s Multi-Million Runda Mansion [PHOTOS]

