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Jubilee Party Forms Coalition Committee Ahead of 2027 Elections

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Jubilee Party has appointed a three-member committee to engage opposition parties on coalition-building ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement, the party said the committee was formed during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by party leader Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The party said the committee would spearhead engagements with like-minded political parties and coalitions to strengthen opposition unity.

“Recognizing Jubilee Party’s membership in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance and the importance of unity among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 General Election, the NEC appointed an Inter-Party Coalition Building Committee to spearhead engagements with other like-minded parties and coalitions,” read the statement in part.

The committee will be chaired by Senator Kembi Gitura, with Jubilee Party National Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta and Janet Ong’era serving as members.

Among its responsibilities, the committee will review and propose any amendments to the draft Deed of Agreement for the Ukombozi Alliance (TUA).

It will also engage other opposition parties to explore avenues for cooperation and develop proposals to strengthen collaboration ahead of the 2027 elections.

Jubilee, which is a member of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance, said building consensus among opposition parties was important in preparing for the next general election.

“Jubilee recognizes that building consensus and strengthening unity among opposition parties are essential in preparing for the 2027 General Election,” the party stated.

At the same time, the NEC approved the appointment of Lucy Naisiae Kashu as interim chairperson of the party’s Women’s Caucus.

Madina Yunis Mahat was appointed interim Deputy National Organising Secretary.

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