Jubilee Party Unveils Candidate for Ol Kalou By-Election

The former ruling party, Jubilee, has announced its candidate for the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta said Wilson Kigwa will fly the party ticket during the mini polls.

Ole Kenta noted that the decision to field Kigwa in the race was arrived at following internal consultations

“The Jubilee Party wishes to officially inform the people of Ol Kalou Constituency and the country at large that, following the party’s invitation to all interested aspirants to apply for consideration as the party candidate in the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, the party has successfully concluded its internal consultations and nomination processes,” read the statement in part.

The Jubilee SG mentioned that the party received applications from several aspirants from across the constituency, demonstrating the confidence that the people of Ol Kalou have in the former ruling party.

He said the decision to settle on Kigwa was reached through consultations guided by the party constitution and its electoral structures.

“Through our party’s constitution, the guidance of the National Elections Board and other relevant party organs, and in consultation with the aspirants who qualified, the party has settled on Eng. Wilson Kigwa who will now fly the party flag in the forthcoming by-election,” said Ole Kenta.

Further, Ole Kenta said the party will now embark on a serious campaign in OL Kalou constituency to mobilize support for Kigwa ahead of the by-election.

“We are fully mobilized and ready to engage the people of Ol Kalou with a message of hope, development, unity, and accountable leadership. In the coming days, the party leadership, grassroots structures, and supporters will camp in the constituency to vigorously campaign for our candidate and to popularize the renewed vision and agenda of the Party,” the party added.

Kigwa will now face UDA’s Samuel Muchina and Sammy Ngotho of the DCP party after the two won nominations in their respective parties.

The Ol Kalou by-election has been scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026.