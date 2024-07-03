Connect with us

Judiciary Clarifies Sh 10 Million Bond On Man Who Stole 181 Kg Of Meat 

Published

The Judiciary has come out to justify the Sh 10 million bind that was issued to a man suspected of stealing 181 kgs of meat.

In a statement, the Judiciary said the suspect John Paul Mutua not only stole the meat but stole goods worth Sh 37 million from a club in Eldoret town.  

“The Charge Sheet further reads that together with others not before  the court (because investigations are still  ongoing) they broke into a club and stole items as per a list provided whose total value is over Ksh. 37 million,” read the Judiciary statement in part. 

The stolen items by the suspect include; screens, electronics, sound system, kitchen equipment and gas cylinders, office equipment, computers and printers, restaurant furniture, freezer, microwave, utensils, assorted meat, foods and drinks.

“The Alternative Charge is “Handling of Stolen property contrary to section 322(1)(2) of the Penal Code.” The Charge Sheet reads that in the course of stealing, one Mr. Jonathan Paul Mutua dishonestly retained some sound system related electronics which are spelled out,” Judiciary stated.

According to the Judiciary, the Magistrate exercised discretion by granting the suspect a Sh 10 million bond in a view of the Sh 37 million properties stolen.  

“The magistrate exercised discretion and granted a bond of Ksh. 10 million in view of the total sum of Ksh. 37 million. The matter is still active and is therefore sub judice,” the Judiciary added.

The Judiciary further assured the public of its commitment to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution.

The statement comes after uproar from Kenyans on why the suspect was given a Sh10 million bond.

