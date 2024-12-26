Connect with us

News

Judiciary Condemns Alleged Abductions Of Young People

File image of Martha Koome

The Judiciary has weighed in on the recent alleged abductions of young people in Kenya by security agencies.

In a statement on Thursday, December 26, the Judiciary said abductions threaten the constitutional rights of Kenyan citizens.

The Judiciary also called security agencies in the country to do all that is within their power to safeguard the rights and freedoms of Kenyans.

“The Judiciary has taken note of recent reports of resurfaced abductions. Kenya is a constitutional democracy, where the rule of law stands as a foundational value and guiding principle of our governance. Abductions have no place in law and indeed are a direct threat to the rights of citizens.

“In light of these reports, we strongly urge security agencies and all connected entities to adhere to the law to safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms,” the Judiciary remarked.

The statement comes in the wake of public uproar over the abduction of citizens who have been seen to critique the government.

The latest incidents involve four men who are still missing. They include Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and a fourth that is yet to be identified.

The National Police Service (NPS) has distanced itself from the abductions saying none of the abductees is held at police stations.

“For avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abduction, and there is no police station in the country that is holding the reported abductees,” said Police IG Douglas Kanja.

He also faulted members of the public for what he termed as tarnishing the image of the police.

“We therefore appeal to the public to refrain from spreading false, fabricated, malicious, distasteful, misinformed and unverified information aimed at tarnishing the reputation and image of the National Police Service,” Kanja added.

