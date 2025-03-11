Connect with us

News

Judiciary Issues Statement After Man Sets Self on Fire Outside Supreme Court

By

Published

Supreme Court

The Judiciary has issued a statement after a man set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court building in Nairobi on Tuesday.

In a statement, Judiciary Spokesperson Paul Ndemo said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 9:30 AM.

According to Ndemo the man whose identity is yet to be known was observed carrying some documents and a bottle of liquid, suspected to be petrol, before the incident.

“Today at about 9:30 am a man, whose identity has not been conclusively established, while walking along City Hall Way, stopped outside the Supreme Court building. He was carrying some documents and a bottle with a liquid,” the statement read in part.

“While standing on the street pavement, he placed the documents on the ground, doused himself in the liquid believed to be petrol and pulled out a lighter setting himself on fire.”

Security officers manning the Supreme Court building responded immediately and rushed to rescue the man by putting out the fire.

Although the inferno was extinguished, the man sustained some burns. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for medical attention.

“The Police Officer in charge of security at the Supreme Court reached out to the KICC Police Station and some police officers were sent over. The Nairobi County Government was quickly contacted and provided an ambulance. The police officers put the man in the ambulance and said they were taking him to Kenyatta National Hospital. The police also took away the documents and the burnt clothes,” Ndemo stated.

Further, he said the man will be interrogated by the police over the incident once he is treated and out of danger.

“Meanwhile, the Judiciary is taking a keen interest in the matter, with a view to establishing if his drastic action could be linked to a court matter. We wish the man a speedy recovery,” Ndemo added.

Also Read: CS Muturi Goes After President Ruto Over Abductions &amp; Extrajudicial Killings

