Judiciary Slams Police Gunfire at Ruiru Courts

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome, has vehemently condemned the shocking incident at the Ruiru Law Courts on Friday, July 4, where police officers discharged firearms during the re-arrest of a suspect.

This explosive event happened moments after youth leader Peter Kinyanjui Wanjiru, an ally of Democratic Change Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, was released on bond.

According to the JSC, armed officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit seized Wanjiru, firing shots as they fled with him away in a white van.

The Commission emphasized that while it acknowledges the police’s constitutional mandate to enforce the law and apprehend suspects, the use of firearms within court precincts is “excessive, unjustified, and an affront to the authority and dignity of the Judiciary.”

JSC Secretary Winfridah Mokaya pointed out that “Courts are sacred spaces of constitutional adjudication” and must be “respected, protected and preserved as secure forums for the administration of justice.”

The incident, which saw Wanjiru’s mother attempting to block the re-arrest and police firing shots to disperse crowds, has sparked widespread concern about police conduct and the integrity of judicial institutions.

This condemnation comes amidst intensified government crackdowns on individuals linked to the June 25 Gen Z protests, which led to deaths and property destruction.

The JSC’s strong stance serves as a strong reminder that the rule of law and the sanctity of court environments must be upheld at all costs to maintain public confidence in the justice system.