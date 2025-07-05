Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Judiciary Slams Police Gunfire at Ruiru Courts

By

Published

Koome Condemns Police Gunfire Outside Court
Koome Condemns Police Gunfire Outside Court

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome, has vehemently condemned the shocking incident at the Ruiru Law Courts on Friday, July 4, where police officers discharged firearms during the re-arrest of a suspect.

This explosive event happened moments after youth leader Peter Kinyanjui Wanjiru, an ally of Democratic Change Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, was released on bond.

According to the JSC, armed officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit seized Wanjiru, firing shots as they fled with him away in a white van.

The Commission emphasized that while it acknowledges the police’s constitutional mandate to enforce the law and apprehend suspects, the use of firearms within court precincts is “excessive, unjustified, and an affront to the authority and dignity of the Judiciary.”

JSC Secretary Winfridah Mokaya pointed out that “Courts are sacred spaces of constitutional adjudication” and must be “respected, protected and preserved as secure forums for the administration of justice.”

The incident, which saw Wanjiru’s mother attempting to block the re-arrest and police firing shots to disperse crowds, has sparked widespread concern about police conduct and the integrity of judicial institutions.

This condemnation comes amidst intensified government crackdowns on individuals linked to the June 25 Gen Z protests, which led to deaths and property destruction.

The JSC’s strong stance serves as a strong reminder that the rule of law and the sanctity of court environments must be upheld at all costs to maintain public confidence in the justice system.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021