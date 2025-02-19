Juja MP George Koimburi Freed on Ksh200,000 Cash Bail

Juja Constituency Member of Parliament George Koimburi was on Wednesday, February 19 arraigned in court following his arrest on Tuesday.

Koimburi was slapped with three charges related to forging academic certificates and three more for uttering false documents.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in a statement said the MP on diverse dates between November and December 1994 forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate purporting it to be a genuine and dully signed certificate issued by KNEC.

Koimburi was also charged with two other counts of forging a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) certificate of participation in the East African Universities Accession Project and a JKUAT Academic Excellence certificate from the Department of School of Human Resource Development.

The UDA MP was further charged with allegedly uttering the said academic certificates and Certificate of participation, purporting them to be genuine and duly signed certificates issued by KNEC and JKUAT.

The court heard that the accused person knowingly and fraudulently uttered the said certificates on the 8th of March 2021 at the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) offices.

Koimburi pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Mwanamkuu Mwakwambirwa and he was released on a Ksh.200,000 cash bail.

The court will rule on February 20, 2025, on whether the MP will be handed another charge of failing to attend court as preferred by the prosecution.

The accused was initially charged with forging academic certificates on 26th April 2021 and released on a bond of Ksh.100,000.

The court issued a warrant of arrest on 16th September 2021 after the MP failed to attend to court summons and forfeited his cash bail.