News

Juja MP Gorge Koimburi Found Dumped At Coffee Plantation

Juja MP George Koimburi found lying in a coffee plantation

Juja MP George Koimburi was found lying in a coffee plantation

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi was on Monday, May 26, morning, found dumped in a coffee plantation in Kibichoi area, Kiambu County.

The UDA MP was found brutally beaten and in critical condition. He was rushed to Plainsview Hospital near Ruiru town for medical care before being transferred to Karen Hospital.

Koimburi was abducted by unknown individuals on Sunday, May 25, afternoon outside the Full Gospel Church in Mugutha, Kiambu County.

The MP was in the company of his wife, Anne Koimburi, when he was forced by two men into a Subaru Forester vehicle before it sped away.

The two men, dressed in plain clothes, did not identify themselves during the incident.

“They started hitting me from outside, and I felt as if my arm was broken. I had no choice but to let go of my husband,” Koimburi’s wife told the media.

Police have denied involvement in the alleged abduction and subsequent release of the Juja lawmaker.

The police claim they believe Koimburi staged his abduction and have launched an investigation into the incident.

“His mobile phone has been off since Friday when police tried to arrest him and the operation was called off then,” an officer aware of the case said.

Koimburi, on Friday, escaped being arrested after he abandoned his vehicle and used a motorcycle to flee.

His driver was arrested and taken to DCI headquarters for grilling, where he explained the MP instructed him to drop him on the road after learning police were planning to arrest him.

