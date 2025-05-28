Connect with us

Juja MP Koimburi Accused of Faking Own Abduction to Dodge Land Fraud Charges

JUJA MP HON. GEORGE KOIMBURI
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The Member of Parliament for Juja, Koimburi, is embroiled in a controversy after being accused of faking his own abduction to arrest over over a multimillion-shilling land fraud charges. According to reports from various reports, the MP was allegedly abducted on sunday 25th May, but investigations have revealed that the incident may have been staged.

According to police, Koimburi fled on a motorcycle with his bodyguard, switched off his phone, and later reappeared near the Jacaranda Coffee Plantation in Kiambu an area ironically linked to businessman Jimmy Wanjigi, a figure often entangled in high-stakes political affairs.

The Alleged Abduction

The abduction was initially reported by Koimburi’s family, who claimed that he was taken by unknown assailants while on his way home from a parliamentary session. However, detectives have since found inconsistencies in the family’s account, raising suspicions about the legitimacy of the abduction claim.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

                                Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa also dropped bombshells confirming Koimburi had contacted him via the Signal app, expressing fear over imminent arrest. “He told me to help him go underground for five days,” Barasa disclosed, likening the entire saga to a low-budget political film. “This isn’t politics. It’s parody.”

Land Fraud Charges

Koimburi is facing charges related to land fraud, with allegations that he was involved in the irregular allocation of a multimillion-shilling land. The MP has denied any wrongdoing, but sources close to the matter suggest that he may have orchestrated the fake abduction to avoid prosecution.

Investigation Underway

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a probe into the alleged abduction and is working to determine whether it was genuine or staged. If found guilty of faking his own abduction, Koimburi could face additional charges.

