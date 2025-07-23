Juja MP Koimburi Freed on Ksh300K Bail After Warrant Over Fake Abduction

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi, appearing visibly frail and walking with difficulty, presented himself at the Milimani Law Courts today to face charges related to an alleged staged abduction. The turn of events sees the legislator, who previously claimed to have been kidnapped and tortured, now accused of orchestrating the incident to evade justice in a separate land fraud case.

Koimburi pleaded not guilty to two counts: conspiracy to defeat justice by stage-managing his own abduction and violation of the Cybercrime Act by giving false information. This comes after he addressed the press from Karen Hospital on June 7, claiming he had been abducted and tortured by criminals, information prosecutors now allege was false and caused public panic.

The prosecution, led by state counsels Victor Owiti and Norah Awiti, did not oppose his bail application. Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi released the MP on a cash bail of Sh300,000 and ordered him to appear before the investigating officer for fingerprint processing. Koimburi’s lawyers had previously cited his ill health for his failure to honor court summons, and he urged the court for bond to attend a medical appointment at Karen Hospital, assuring he was not a flight risk.

This development follows an earlier warrant of arrest issued against Koimburi after he failed to appear in court on July 16, 2025, for the same charges. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed his absence, noting that only four of the six accused individuals had presented themselves.

The alleged staged abduction on May 25, 2025, in Juja’s Mugutha area, is believed to have been a deliberate attempt to prevent Koimburi’s arrest and arraignment at Kiambu Law Courts, where he was scheduled to face four counts related to land fraud. Four co-accused individuals – Grace Nduta Wairimu (Kanyenya-ini ward MCA), Peter Kiratu Mbari, David Macharia Gatana, and Cyrus Muhia – were previously charged with conspiring to defeat justice and have also pleaded not guilty.

Peter Kiratu Mbari also faces a separate charge of giving false information to the police, having reported Koimburi’s alleged abduction to Officer Nelly Kabuu at Mugutha Police Station on May 25, 2025, a report later determined to be false.

The DCI and National Police Service had earlier dismissed Koimburi’s abduction claims, stating he deliberately went into hiding to evade arrest for the land fraud investigation.

The case is set for mention on August 5, 2025, for pre-trial directions.