Junet Mohammed Spotted for the First Time Since To Raila Lost the Presidential election 

Vocal Suna East Member of parliament Junet Mohammed has been off the public eye for past few days since the IEBC announced William Ruto as the president elect.

In the days leading up to the August 9 General Election, Junet, a close confidant of the party leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, Raila Odinga, was rallying support for the former prime minister.

However, given the developments following the presidential elections on August 9, the MP made the decision to maintain a low profile, creating questions among Kenyans, particularly those who support the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

However, on Tuesday, August 30, Junet, who won the recently-concluded elections and preserved his parliamentary seat in Suna East, appeared online.

Junet was photographed with Raila Odinga, Kanini Kega, and the former Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui.

The leaders seemed to have no doubt that William Ruto would not be declared to be the legitimate fifth president-elect by the Supreme Court.

“Wahenga walisema “zito hufuatwa na jepesi’. Nimeshauriana na baadhi ya wandani wangu tukiangazia matukio hii leo. Tutasonga mbele pamoja kufanikisha matumaini ya wakenya wote,” Raila captioned the picture.

Junet Mohamed, who also serves as the secretary of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition, successfully defended his seat despite only having visited Suna once and for a short period of time.

Most of his campaign was overseen by his wife Faika Dekka while Junet was on the national campaigns for Raila Odinga.

Junet defeated his nearest challenger Elias Okumu of the DAP-K by receiving 26,516 votes, according to Suna East returning officer Clement Osiemo.

Junet Mohamed, who was first elected in 2013, will be serving as the MP for Suna East for a third straight term.

