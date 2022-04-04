Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Junet Mohammed To Appear Before The DCI Offices Tomorrow

By

Published

Junet Mohammed MP Suna East
Junet Mohammed MP Suna East

On first of April this month, Raila Odinga visited the Rift Valley region to hold his campaigns. During his campaign in the region, Raila and Junet together with other leaders attended Mzee Kibor’s burial. However, Raila’s chopper was destroyed by violent youths. They had to seek an alternative means to continue with their trip.

Raila and Junet Mohammed at the helicopter scene

Raila and Junet Mohammed at the helicopter scene

Nonetheless, investigations were later done and more than 15 people have so far been arrested. As soon as the incident happened, Suna East MP tweeted; ”Today we almost got killed in soy constituency Uasin Gishu County at the Burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor’s burial . Our chopper was completly destroyed and we had to look for alternative means mid air… Congratulations Hon caleb Kositany. @WilliamsRutois happy now.”

The Suna East Mp Junet’s tweet implied that Hon Caleb Kositany was among the suspects. However, Junet recieved a message from the Directorate of Criminal investigations office this afternoon.

Also read Two Ruto MPs Named To Be Behind Raila Odinga’s Chopper Attack

“Good morning Hon Junet Mohamed. My name is John Gachomo from DCI headquarters, I am kindly summoning you to our offices for an interview on Tuesday 5th April, 2022 in regards to the stoning of Hon Raila Odinga’s chopper in Soy constituency Uasin Gishu County. Kindly comply,” the message from DCI read.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020