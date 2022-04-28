Just In: Biden Announces $33billion Aid To Ukraine In War

Biden’s announcement of 33 billion dollars to aid Ukraine in was has been met with different reactions. Recently, Biden has asked congress to approve a 33 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Biden has defended himself saying that they are not attacking Russia but helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia. Biden said that more funding is also needed to ensure food security in Ukraine is reclaimed.

According to US president Biden, it was critical for Congress to approve the package. The 33 billion dollars package includes more than 20 billion in aid, 8.5 billion in economic aid, and 3 billion in humanitarian aid.

Nonetheless, this is not a first aid request. The first approved aid was last month which was less than 14 billion dollars. The United States has played a big role in aiding Ukraine during the war. It had before released 3.7 billion dollars for security, deployed more than 100,000 troops to NATO Member countries in Europe, and banned Russian Oil imports.

Additionally, the US has now sanctioned and blocked vessels worth over 1 billion dollars. According to Volodymyr, Russians have been torturing his people and humiliating them. On the other hand, Putin has warned those countries that are trying to aid Ukraine. In a statement, he said; “We have all the tools no one can boast of… we will use them if necessary.”