Justice Baraza: How Cultural Taboos, Silence, and Fractured Families Fuel Gender-Based Violence in Kenya

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi:- Retired Lady Justice Dr. Nancy Baraza has issued a powerful warning on the escalating crisis of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in Kenya, calling on the nation to confront entrenched cultural practices and systemic failures that continue to deny justice to survivors.

Speaking in her role as Chair of the Technical Working Group on GBV and Femicide, Dr. Baraza stressed the importance of distinguishing and promoting positive cultural values, while firmly rejecting harmful traditions that perpetuate violence against women and girls.

“Our Constitution respects positive culture,” she noted. “But not all cultural practices are worth preserving. We must reject traditions like female genital mutilation, child marriages, and domestic violence—not only legally, but as a society.”

Stigma and Silence Undermine Justice

One of the most significant barriers to justice, according to Dr. Baraza, is the silence of victims—often driven by fear, stigma, and societal pressure. This silence, she said, not only shields perpetrators but also weakens the legal system.

“When victims are silent, justice is silenced with them,” she said. “Cultural expectations and fear of judgment prevent many women and girls from coming forward.”

Even when cases are reported, they are frequently withdrawn due to personal relationships or social pressure, with many victims opting for informal mediation over legal action—an approach that Dr. Baraza warns can enable repeat offenders.

A Fractured Family System at the Core

Dr. Baraza pointed to a broken family structure as a critical factor in the rise of GBV. She described the family unit—once the cornerstone of moral development and security—as increasingly fragile.

“The family is crumbling,” she said. “Many young men who commit acts of violence against women are disconnected from their families and lack respect for women.”

She emphasized that violent behavior is often learned at home, where boys grow up witnessing abuse.

“We cannot keep raising the monsters of tomorrow by ignoring the brokenness of today,” she warned.

Toxic Masculinity in Digital Spaces

The former judge also highlighted the growing influence of toxic masculinity on social media platforms, where misogynistic content spreads unchecked due to gaps in regulation.

“What we’re seeing online—glorified aggression, misogyny, and toxic gender narratives—has real-world consequences,” she said, stressing the urgent need for stronger digital laws.

The technical working group she leads has been tasked with reviewing existing legal frameworks and proposing reforms to better protect women and girls, both offline and online.

Dr. Baraza’s message is clear: Kenya must confront harmful cultural norms, mend its broken family systems, support survivors, and update its legal structures to reflect the realities of GBV in both traditional and digital spaces.

Without bold, collective action, she warns, the cycle of silence and suffering will only continue.