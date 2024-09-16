Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s Security Withdrawn Days After Jailing IG Masengeli

High Court Judge Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s security detail has been withdrawn by the National Police Service (NPS).

Speaking on Monday, September 16, Chief Justice Martha Koome said Justice Mugambi’s security was withdrawn over the weekend after they were disarmed.

“A disturbing action was taken by the National Police Service over the weekend: the security detail assigned to Hon. Justice Mugambi were disarmed and withdrawn. This deliberate and punitive measure represents a direct assault on judicial independence, an affront to the rule of law, and a violation of the principles enshrined in our Constitution,” said the Chief Justice.

Koome condemned the move by the police saying Article 160 of the Constitution unequivocally protects judicial independence.

the CJ noted that the act of withdrawing the security of a sitting Judge, following a judicial decision that displeased certain authorities, is deeply concerning.

“It sends a chilling message to the Judiciary and the public at large: that those entrusted with upholding justice and safeguarding our rights can be intimidated, bullied, or retaliated against for their rulings,” Koome stated.

CJ Koome further called for the immediate reinstatement of Justice Mugambi’s security detail by NPS.

“The JSC calls upon all state actors, particularly the National Police Service, to immediately restore the security of Hon. Justice Lawrence Mugambi and fulfill their constitutional duty to respect and enforce the decisions of the courts,” Koome added.

IG Masengeli was on Friday sentenced to six months in prison after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Justice Mugambi ordered Masengeli to present himself to the commissioner general of prisons to serve his sentence.

“Mr. Gilbert Masengeli is sentenced to six months in prison. He is ordered to surrender himself to the Commissioner General of Prisons to ensure that he is to be committed to a prison facility to commence serving his sentence,” Justice Mugambi ruled.

The acting inspector of police was found guilty of contempt of court after he defied court summons seven times.

