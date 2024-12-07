Justice Lenaola Hits Out At Executive And Parliament Over Delays In Reconstitution Of IEBC

Supreme Court Judge Justice Isaac Lenaola has blasted the Executive and Parliament over delays in the constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking on Friday Lenaola questioned why the commission had not been fully constituted with less than three years to the General Election.

He wondered when the commission will prepare for the 2027 general election if it is yet to be established to date.

“I do not understand why, for example, we are busy passing legislation very quickly on other subjects that are politically important, but we do not look at what is extremely important for this country – the electoral commission. How can a country like ours stand on its feet if it does not have an electoral commission?” Lenaola posed.

The Supreme Court judge acknowledged that the delays resulted from a dispute between parties in the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Justice Lenaola consequently questioned why the Raila Odinga-led opposition was holding the country hostage.

“Why is the IEBC not being constituted? Because Azimio cannot appoint their representative to the panel. Is that something to hold a country hostage for two years?” he posed.

At the same time, Justice Lenaola questioned the timing of the failure of the Judiciary’s e-filing system during the hearing of the impeachment case against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the system’s readiness to handle important matters.

“Those of you who followed the Riggy G saga will remember that at some point the online filing system went down. I want you to carry this question into 2027. Why did that online platform collapse? Why did the firewalls that we created before 2022 suddenly become vulnerable? Imagine what will happen in 2027. I will say no more,” Lenaola remarked.

Further, he rallied Kenyans to use social media to urge MPs and leaders to focus on the important things that needed fixing.

“I am one of those judges who is not limited… I speak my mind… si Samburu ni hapa tu… why don’t we use social media to impact legislation? For instance, why don’t we have a hashtag, #AppointIEBCNow, and spread it?” Lenaola posed.

