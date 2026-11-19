Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has been appointed to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission to The Gambia.

In a statement on Thursday, November 19, JB Center said Muturi was appointed to the role by the Commonwealth Secretariat.

“JB Center is pleased to announce that Hon. Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi, EGH, former Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya and Co-Principal of Ukombozi Alliance, has been appointed by the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission to the Republic of The Gambia,” the statement read.

The Mission will be led by former Prime Minister of Lesotho, Dr. Pakalitha Mosisili, and will comprise distinguished personalities and experts drawn from different countries and professional backgrounds.

Other members of the mission include former ECOWAS Commission Director of Political Affairs Prof. Aderemi Isola Ajibewa of Nigeria, Prof. Cynthia Barrow-Giles of Saint Lucia, Campaign for Good Governance Executive Director Marcella Samba-Sesay of Sierra Leone, South African electoral expert Prof. Mandlakayise Anthony Mchunu and Sri Lankan media and politics expert Deepanjalie Abeywardana.

According to JB Center, Muturi’s appointment is a recognition of his contribution to public service and parliamentary leadership, while also placing Kenya’s representation in an international team tasked with observing an important democratic process.

“This prestigious appointment is a significant recognition of Hon. Muturi’s experience in public service, parliamentary leadership and democratic governance. It also places Kenya’s representation within an international team entrusted with observing an important democratic process,” JB Center said.

The Commonwealth Election Observation Mission is expected to play a role in assessing the electoral process and promoting democratic governance through international cooperation.

“The Mission will observe the electoral process in The Gambia, working alongside other international and regional stakeholders to assess the conduct of the elections against democratic principles and standards, including transparency, credibility and electoral integrity,” the statement added.