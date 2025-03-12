Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party Issues 30-day Notice To Exit Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party of Kenya has issued a 30-day notice to withdraw from the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

DPK Chairman Esau Kioni and Secretary General Jacob Haji in a letter dated March 7 and addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties stated that it was no longer viable for the party to be in the Kenya Kwanza alliance due to prevailing political developments.

“Kindly take notice that our stay in Kenya Kwanza Coalition is no longer tenable due to the prevailing political developments.

“Democratic Party of Kenya, vide this letter, hereby gives a thirty (30) day notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the Termination Clause (8) in the Coalition Agreement. This Notice is effective from the date of this letter,” the letter stated.

Muturi’s move to exit Kenya Kwanza comes against the backdrop of his increasing criticism of the government, particularly after he revealed the details of his son’s abduction.

In January Muturi demanded a public inquiry into the abduction incidents, arguing that President William Ruto must take responsibility and act decisively.

“The buck must stop somewhere, in this case, the President and the Commander-in-Chief. Mr. President, I call upon you to order an end to these abductions and extrajudicial killings, as you promised, and to establish an open inquiry into how these incidents have been occurring,” Muturi said in January.

The Public Service CS has also not been attending Cabinet meetings since he started attacking the Kenya Kwanza government.