Justina Wamae Declines President Ruto’s Task Force Appointment

Former Roots party presidential running-mate Justina Wamae has rejected President William Ruto’s appointment to serve in the task force to audit health resources.

In a statement via X, Wamae thanked President Ruto for considering her strength and ability and appointing her to the task force.

Wamae however, noted that she is on maternity leave and will not be able to deliver effectively.

“Thank you Mr President William Samoei Ruto for recognizing my strength, capacity, and ability and subsequently appointing me to serve in the presidential task force on addressing human resources for health vide gazette notice no. 8437 executive order no. 5 of 2024 dated 5th July 2024.

“However, after careful consideration, I have decided to decline your offer given that I’m currently on maternity leave and this development would affect my ability to work effectively at this time,” Waamae stated.

On Saturday, July 6, President Ruto a 20-member Human Resources for Health (HRH) taskforce to audit health resources.

In a gazette notice, Ruto said the task force was necessary to formulate comprehensive strategies and policies to enhance the healthcare workforce.

The Head of State Ruto appointed Khama Rogo the chairperson and Judith Guserwa the vice Chairperson of the task force.

Ruto named Edna Tallam-Kimaiyo and Morris Kaburu as joint secretaries for the task force.

The other members of the committee include;

Patrick Amoth, John Masasabi, Toseef Din, Wilson Aruasa, Doreen Rhoda Kanyua, Dennis Miskellah and Francis Wafula.

Others are Habiba Mohamed, Lucy Mburu, Collins Kiprono, Victor Miseda, Christine Okoth, Carolyne Mage, Jacinta Rwamba, Justina Wamae, Kanyenje Gakombe, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana and Benard Ondeng Otieno Choi.

The task force will work for a period of 6 months and will be domiciled at the Ministry of Health headquarters.

