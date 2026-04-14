KAA Board Appoints Moses Wekesa As New Managing Director

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Board of Directors has appointed Moses Wekesa as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 14, KAA said the appointment follows a rigorous and competitive interview process that identified Wekesa as the ideal candidate to lead the authority’s ambitious growth and transformation agenda.

“The Board of Directors of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has appointed Mr. Moses Wekesa as the new Managing Director/CEO.

“This decision follows a rigorous, competitive interview process that identified Mr. Wekesa as the ideal leader to drive KAA’s ambitious agenda,” KAA stated.

Wekesa brings extensive international and regional experience, having managed high-impact projects across various economic sectors in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

He previously served as Business Development Director at Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), where he played a key role in driving the company’s core business expansion.

The new KAA MD also has broad expertise in the infrastructure sector, which is expected to support the continued development of Kenya’s aviation industry.

Wekesa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), and a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering (Applied Mechanics) from the University of Nairobi (UON).

He also holds a postgraduate qualification in Finance, Appraisal, and Project Planning from the University of Bradford (UK).

Further, the KAA Board congratulated Wekesa on his appointment and wished him success in his new role. It also expressed appreciation to the Acting Managing Director, Mohamud Gedi, for his dedicated service during the transition period.

“The Board extends its best wishes to Mr. Wekesa in this new assignment and expresses its appreciation to KAA General Manager Finance, Dr. Mohamud Gedi, for his dedicated service as Acting Managing Director,” KAA added.