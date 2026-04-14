Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KAA Board Appoints Moses Wekesa As New Managing Director

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) head office

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Board of Directors has appointed Moses Wekesa as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 14, KAA said the appointment follows a rigorous and competitive interview process that identified Wekesa as the ideal candidate to lead the authority’s ambitious growth and transformation agenda.

“The Board of Directors of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has appointed Mr. Moses Wekesa as the new Managing Director/CEO.

“This decision follows a rigorous, competitive interview process that identified Mr. Wekesa as the ideal leader to drive KAA’s ambitious agenda,” KAA stated.

Wekesa brings extensive international and regional experience, having managed high-impact projects across various economic sectors in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

He previously served as Business Development Director at Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), where he played a key role in driving the company’s core business expansion.

The new KAA MD also has broad expertise in the infrastructure sector, which is expected to support the continued development of Kenya’s aviation industry.

Wekesa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), and a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering (Applied Mechanics) from the University of Nairobi (UON).

He also holds a postgraduate qualification in Finance, Appraisal, and Project Planning from the University of Bradford (UK).

Further, the KAA Board congratulated Wekesa on his appointment and wished him success in his new role. It also expressed appreciation to the Acting Managing Director, Mohamud Gedi, for his dedicated service during the transition period.

“The Board extends its best wishes to Mr. Wekesa in this new assignment and expresses its appreciation to KAA General Manager Finance, Dr. Mohamud Gedi, for his dedicated service as Acting Managing Director,” KAA added.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

KAA Clarifies Reports of Adani Involvement in JKIA Expansion

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has dismissed reports alleging the involvement of India’s Adani Group in the modernisation and expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International...

March 3, 2026
JKIA JKIA

News

Flight Delays Hit JKIA Amid Aviation Workers Strike

Departing and arriving flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are facing disruption due to the ongoing aviation workers’ strike. In a statement on...

February 16, 2026

Business

RwandAir Resumes Direct Flights to Mombasa

Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, has resumed direct flights to Mombasa, Kenya, after a six-year hiatus. In a statement on Monday, December 1, 2025, the...

December 1, 2025
passengers stranded at the jomo passengers stranded at the jomo

News

Aviation Workers Call Of Strike After Meeting With CS Chirchir

The Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union (Kawu) has called off the aviation workers’ strike after a day-long protest that paralyzed operations at JKIA. The aviation...

September 11, 2024