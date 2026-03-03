KAA Clarifies Reports of Adani Involvement in JKIA Expansion

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has dismissed reports alleging the involvement of India’s Adani Group in the modernisation and expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Tuesday, KAA Managing Director Mohamud Gedi clarified that clarifying that privately initiated proposal linked to the Adani Group was formally cancelled.

Gedi noted that there are no discussions with the Adani Group or any of its affiliates regarding the upgrade of the JKIA.

“The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) wishes to clarify reports published in one of today’s newspapers regarding the alleged involvement of the Adani Group in the modernisation and expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“KAA confirms that the Privately Initiated Proposal with the Adani Group was formally cancelled, and there are no discussions with the Group or any of its affiliates in relation to JKIA,” said Gedi.

The KAA MD emphasised that the airport’s modernisation and expansion programme is fully funded by the Government of Kenya and is being implemented in line with established public-sector policies and procedures.

“The JKIA modernisation and expansion programme is a Government of Kenya–funded initiative and implemented in accordance with established public-sector policies and procedures,” he added.

The clarification follows media reports suggesting that the Indian infrastructure giant could still be involved in the multi-billion-shilling expansion project at JKIA.

According to an article published in The Standard, members of the Opposition have alleged that senior State officials are seeking legal loopholes to quietly reinstate Adani in the JKIA modernisation deal.

The government in late 2024 terminated the agreement with the Adani Group following a directive by President William Ruto.