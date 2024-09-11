KAA issues statement after workers’ strike paralyses JKIA operations

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) now says workers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) went on strike against a court order.

In a statement on Wednesday, KAA said minimum operations had resumed at JKIA as of 7:00 am.

The authority noted that it is engaging relevant parties to normalize operations.

“Early this morning, a section of unionisable airport workers at JKIA engaged in a strike contrary to the Court Order CASE NUMBER: ELRCC/E648/2024.

“As of 7:00 am, minimal operations had resumed. In the meantime, we are engaging relevant parties to normalize operations,” read the statement in part.

KAA also apologized to passengers affected by the strike and asked them to reach out to their respective airlines to confirm their flight status.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Meanwhile, we encourage passengers to reach out to their respective airlines to confirm their flight status,” KAA added.

This is after hundreds of passengers were left stranded at JKIA as workers went on strike over a planned takeover by an Indian company. Several flights have been canceled while others have been delayed.

The aviation workers’ union had previously warned of an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to disclose details of the Adani deal.

The government is planning to lease JKIA to the Adani group for 30 years a move that could lead to job losses.

COTU General Secretary Francis Atwoli, who visited the airport, expressed his support for the strike, accusing the manager of not consulting the unions.

“This thing would have been averted if they had consulted the union but because of some CSs who failed to observe that this is now the situation,” Atwoli said.

