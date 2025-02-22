Connect with us

News

KAA Issues Update After Fire Incident At JKIA

By

Published

File image of a section of JKIA grassland on fire

File image of JKIA grassland on fire

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has said that the fire witnessed on Friday night at the surrounding Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) did not impact critical infrastructure and operational zones.

In a statement, KAA said the fire was contained by a coordinated emergency response team including the KAA Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting Service and the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

“A coordinated response team, including the KAA Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting Service, the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), and Nairobi County Fire Unit, is working diligently to contain the situation.

“KAA assures the public that the fire is confined to non-operational grassland areas and has not impacted any critical infrastructure or operational zones of JKIA,” the statement read in part.

The authority said that all airport activities, including flight schedules, passenger processing, and cargo handling, remain fully operational and unaffected.

“All airport activities, including flight schedules, passenger processing, and cargo handling, remain fully operational and unaffected. The authority will provide further updates as more information becomes available,” the KAA statement added.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service NPS has launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire at JKIA.

In an update, NPS said the fire started at around 6: 30 pm along the perimeter fence on North Airport Road.

“The fire started at around 6:30 pm. A coordinated emergency response team from the Airport, Kenya Defence Forces, General Service Unit, and Nairobi City County contained the fire. Meanwhile, all airport operations are continuing uninterrupted.

“National Police Service in collaboration with other agencies have launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire,” NPS stated.

Also Read: KAA issues statement after workers’ strike paralyses JKIA operations

