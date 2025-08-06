Kabarnet Court Halts Moi TTC Relocation to Pave Way for Kabarnet University

Kabarnet Court has issued conservatory orders, temporarily blocking the Ministry of Education’s controversial plan to relocate Moi Teachers College (Moi TTC) in Baringo County to Talai Secondary School. The move, intended to pave the way for the establishment of Kabarnet University, has sparked a fierce debate among stakeholders and drawn significant public attention.

The Ministry of Education, acting on a directive from President William Ruto issued in December 2024 to accelerate the university’s establishment, had proposed moving Moi TTC students to Talai Secondary School as a temporary measure.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba had even gazetted Kabarnet University earlier this year, marking it as the county’s first university, with an expected first intake in September. The initial cohort was slated to be hosted at Moi TTC before transitioning to an independent institution.

However, the court’s decision, issued on Wednesday, August 6, follows a petition challenging the relocation. Lawyers opposing the move argue that the Ministry’s order was “unlawful” due to a lack of proper consultation with key stakeholders, including parents, students, and community leaders. Concerns were raised that shifting students to a secondary school environment would disrupt their learning and potentially lower academic standards.

“The order from the ministry to relocate the institution was unlawful since it was made without proper consultation with stakeholders,” stated lawyers representing the petitioners. Community leaders emphasized their support for a new university but stressed that the process should not compromise existing educational institutions. Moi TTC is the sole teacher training institution in Baringo County, playing an important role in producing primary school teachers for the region.

The court has scheduled a review of the matter for Monday, August 11, when it will hear submissions from both the petitioners and the Ministry of Education. This legal challenge highlights the complexities of implementing large-scale educational reforms, particularly when they impact established community resources.

Despite the current legal hurdle, the government has already approved the relocation of Moi TTC to Talai High School, allocating Ksh 100 million for infrastructure upgrades to support the transformation. CS Ogamba, during an inspection visit, affirmed that Talai High School meets the requirements to operate as a fully-fledged teachers’ training college.

Students currently at Talai High School are to be redistributed to nearby secondary schools. Additionally, Moi TTC Seretunin is undergoing a Ksh 30 million renovation, and construction for Kabarnet University College is set to begin soon in Kabarnet town.

The Baringo County Secretary, Jacob Chepkwony, confirmed last year that residents had settled on Kabarnet town as the ideal university location after public participation, aiming to avoid a “political process”.