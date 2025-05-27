Connect with us

Kajiado West MP Arrested Over Alleged KCSE Certificate Forgery

Kajiado West Mp George Sunkuyia
Kajiado West Mp George Sunkuyia

KDRTV NEWS – Kajiado County: The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Kajiado West Member of Parliament George Sunkuyia over allegations of forging his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate. The arrest was made on Tuesday, May 27, and Sunkuyia is currently being processed ahead of his court appearance.

Sunkuyia, who has been a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, was first elected to Parliament in 2017 and re-elected in 2022 on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket. Before his tenure in Parliament, he served as a councillor for Olkejuado County Council from 2002 to 2013 and as an MCA for Keekonyokie Ward from 2013 to 2017.

The allegations against Sunkuyia have sparked a lot of interest given his long history in public service. According to reports, the EACC has been investigating Sunkuyia over claims that he presented a forged KCSE certificate to support his academic qualifications.

The arrest of George Sunkuyia is a significant development in the fight against corruption in Kenya. If found guilty, Sunkuyia could face serious consequences, including losing his parliamentary seat

