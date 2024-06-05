Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kakamega Court Jails 24-Year-Old Man For 7 Years Over Assaulting Police Officer

By

Published

bigstock the judge hammer a judge in co 58830146

A 24-year-old man was on Tuesday June 4 sentenced to seven years in jail after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in a statement said the suspect attacked a police officer who was on duty in May and caused him harm.

“Kakamega Principal magistrate Hon. J. J. Masiga has today sentenced a 24-year old man to 7 years imprisonment for willfully assaulting a police officer in Kakamega contrary to section 103(a) of the National Police Act.

“The accused person, Tyson Kayesi, is reported to have assaulted a police officer in the month of May 2024 while on official duty causing him harm as per the P3 form produced in court,” the statement read in part.

According to ODPP, the accused who had appeared before the court twice before, had refused to take plea but finally pleaded guilty to all charges.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel Moraa Atandi submitted that the court uphold the minimum sentence as prescribed by the law.

In delivering the judgment, the Magistrate noted that the offense of assaulting police officers is becoming rampant nationwide and therefore a custodial sentence is the most suitable for purposes of deterrence to the community and for any person intending to commit that offense.

The ruling comes at a time when 19-year-old Ian Njoroge who was caught on camera beating up a police officer is in custody.

The suspect is set to be charged with robbery with violence contrary to section 269(2) of the penal code, grievous harm contrary to section 234 of the penal code, and resisting arrest contrary to section 253(b) of the penal code.

Also Read: Viral Man Who Assaulted Traffic Police Officer In Nairobi Arrested

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020